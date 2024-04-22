Queen Of Tears Episode 14 Recap, Review, Reactions

Queen Of Tears episode 14 aired on tvN on Sunday (April 21) at 9:10 pm KST. It followed Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo as they dealt with the difficult moments in their lives. The onscreen couple tried hard to protect one another and express their love. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo made the difficult decision in Queen Of Tears episode 14. The chapter began with a flashback sequence of the onscreen couple enjoying their honeymoon in Germany. Hae In remembered the good times they enjoyed together. She refused to get treated for her illness. Hae In felt anxious about losing all the good memories she made with Hyun Woo.

The male lead struggled to convince his wife to get treated. He explained to her how important it is for him because it would be hell without her. Hyun Woo prayed hard and requested his wife to cooperate. But Hae In did not listen to him. She tried convincing him by explaining why she could not lose her memories. Hyun Woo requested his parents and in-laws to convince Hae In for the surgery. But they failed in their mission.

The Change

Hae In had a change of mind after a strange incident. Hyun Woo was out for an errand when he received a call from Grace. She warned him about the danger. He realized that his wife was waiting for him alone in the car. The male lead ran towards his wife and saw a truck crashing into the car. He rushed towards the vehicle and tried to open the car. Hyun Woo smashed the glass with his bare hands only to find there was no one inside it.

Hae In saw everything from afar and ran towards her husband. She confronted him and took him to the hospital for treatment. Seeing Hyun Woo in pain made Hae In make the most difficult decision in life. She agreed to get treated for her illness. They created some good memories together and promised each other to stay together even during difficult times. The female lead gave her diary to Hyun Woo and requested him to help her recollect the memories after the surgery.

Hyun Woo planned to stay with Hae In after the surgery and guide her without knowing about the trap set by Yoon Eun Sung. After the surgery, Hyun Woo was waiting for his wife when he got arrested for murder. He requested the police force to allow him to see his wife. But they dragged him out. Hyun Woo saw Eun Sung on his way out, who claimed to help Hae In after the surgery.

When Hae In opened her eyes after the surgery, she saw Eun Sung by her side. She did not remember anything except the name of her husband. When the female lead mentioned Hyun Woo, Eun Sung said it was her ex-husband. He also said she is deeply in love with him. The female lead felt pain whenever she thought about her husband.

Reviews and Reactions

They slayed every single scene in this episode. It is as if they are destined to meet at this point in their life and career to play Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo because no other pairing could give us this kind of passion and intensity.

Who needs subtitles when this kind of insane acting is all you need to see? Just insane talent from Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun!

Memory loss has been overused in K-dramas. But I am curious about what these two will do with it. Now we know Hae In will live. I hope the last two episodes are as good as the other 14 chapters because the ending makes or breaks a perfect drama.

It is the episode that will go down In my memory/history as the best acting I've seen! They broke me! Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won.