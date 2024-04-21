Queen Of Tears Episode 13 Recap, Review, Reactions

Queen Of Tears episode 13 aired on tvN on Saturday (April 20) at 9:10 pm KST. The chapter took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster shortly after the Queen family bid adieu to Mr. Hyun. Big revelations and evil moves kept Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo busy. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, including TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo received another shocking news in Queen Of Tears episode 13. The romantic comedy-drama picked up from where it left off in episode 12. Hong Hae In and other family members returned to the Queen mansion in search of the secret money of Mr. Hyun. But they were too late. Moh Seul Hee discovered the place and took all the money to protect her son.

Queen family did not get into a fight with the grandfather's mistress. Instead, they set a trap for the lady and her son. Under the guidelines of Hyun Woo, Hae In, and her aunt increased Yoon Eun Sung's anxiety about the return of Hong Beom Seok to take over the company. Unknowingly, Eun Sung started spending his money on buying small stocks to strengthen his presence in the Queen Group.

The Funeral Rehearsal

Hae In keenly observed the procedures while she attended Mr. Hyun's funeral. The female lead considered it as a rehearsal because the three-month time given to her was already over. She thought death could come on her way at any time. She shared her pain with Hyun Woo, who struggled to hold back his tears while listening to her. The family returned to Yongdu Ri with a heavy heart.

Hae In felt sad after hearing her grandfather's voice through the pen recorder she gave him. Her mood did not change even after returning to Yongdu Ri. She kept thinking about her grandfather while her parents planned to return to Seoul. They wanted to fight for their rights and take over the company quickly.

Big News with a Twist

The Queen family was struggling to accept the loss of Mr. Hyun when Hyun Woo received a call from the German hospital. The doctors found a new way to save Hae In, but it has side effects. The female lead can get brain surgery, which could cure her illness. But she could lose all her precious memories after the surgery. Hyun Woo struggles to make a decision. So, he seeks the help of his father-in-law.

Beom Jun requests his son-in-law to hide the details about the side effects from Hae In. He asks the male lead to tell his daughter about the side effects in Germany. Hyun Woo keeps his promise. He encourages his wife to get cured as soon as possible. The male lead informs his wife about the side effects only after they reach Germany.

The Three Secrets of Hong Hae In

After hearing about the brain surgery, Hae In decided to share three of her big secrets with Hyun Woo before the surgery. She informs him that the girl he met in high school was her. The female lead reveals to her lover that he was her first love. Hae In confesses that she made up the story of a raccoon living on the rooftop.

Before going to Germany, the female lead withdraws their divorce and starts living with Hyun Woo in his studio apartment. They enjoy their time together and make as many good memories as possible. Hyun Woo recorded all the good times they spent together. The romantic journey between the onscreen couple takes an u-turn after the male lead tells his wife about the side effects of brain surgery.

Reviews and Reactions

While watching this episode, I realized how much Soo Hyun grew as an actor. He showed such exceptional acting in this scene. He is already a master of this restrained way of expressing sadness, but this is another level.

Hands down to Kim Soo Hyun's incredible acting in this whole epilogue. It made us all cry again. No one could play Baek Hyun Woo better than the way he did.

One of the character developments that we have been waiting for was featured in episode 13. They learned each other's feelings. Hyun Woo knew something was wrong and followed Hae In to find her crying. He listened and comforted her while she expressed herself to him.