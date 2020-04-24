Meghan Markle and Harry sent shockwaves across the world when they announced their decision to step down as royals. Things have been on a rough patch for the couple since then. They first moved to Canada hoping for a good life and according to reports, their finances were in a mess. After the coronavirus outbreak, Meghan and Harry moved to the United States and President Donald Trump tweeted that America would not spend its taxpayers' money for their security.

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, opened up to Sky News saying that though the Queen has not expressed her unhappiness with their decision publicly, she firmly believes that Harry is a prodigal son, who will eventually come back home and spend the rest of his life at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen will welcome Prince Harry with open arms

Her Majesty has refrained from criticizing the decisions taken by Markle and Harry. When the couple first announced their intention to step down as royals, she said she ''understood'' their motives.

Seward revealed that the Queen has no hate towards her grandson as she firmly believes in the teachings of Jesus Christ, which is forgiveness. It is her religious belief that Harry will come back home some day, just like the prodigal son, which is also mentioned in the Holy Bible.

"The one thing that has really carried the Queen through her long life is her Christianity and her deep religious beliefs, and one of the Christian teaching is forgiveness.

''I think she's looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home and she will welcome him home with open arms. I think she's very loathed to criticise anything he's doing. Privately, she might feel very sad about it but she will never ever comment on it, even probably to her family. She would keep her feelings very much to herself,'' she said.

Here's how the Queen is spending time during the lockdown

Seward revealed that the Queen is currently staying at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip. Despite staying together under on roof, they're both isolated from each other in line with government guidelines. She said despite being in quarantine, the Queen is keeping herself busy with with work and the 94-year-old monarch is not slowing down.