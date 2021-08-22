Queen Is Dead Trends on Twitter; Netizens Desperate to Find Truth

Twitter users in the United States started discussing the demise of Queen Elizabeth II after a tweet about it went viral online.

The tweet that read: "The Queen Dead on 22-08-21" was posted online by a Twitter user monikered as Whyenn Opened Comissions. He accompanied the tweet with a black and white photo of Queen Elizabeth II. It was followed by a personal message by the social media user that read: "she will be missed, she was such a nice lady".

The tweet quickly went viral online as it captured the attention of many social media users, it garnered over 500 retweets and 7000 likes. Immediately, "Queen is Dead" started trending on Twitter with many people desperate to find out the truth.

Shortly, the Twitter user posted another message stating that he was just joking and never thought the tweet will trend so fast. He also shared the joy of being able to make a tweet trend online.

"Wait, I was joking about the Queen being dead. The first Twitter trend caused by me and it is all thanks to all of you being too dumb to Google if the Queen is alive or not," the social media user wrote.

Shortly, Twitter also wrote a short description under the trending keyword, which read: "Queen Elizabeth II is alive, despite people wondering otherwise after a tweet suggesting her death went viral".

'The Queen is Dead?'

Why are people saying the Queen is dead? A social media user curiously enquired.

The Queen is dead? Can someone explain please, another tweet read.

I just woke up why is everyone saying the Queen is dead, a Netizen wrote

Ok I am aware this is a dumb question, but is the queen dead for real or is it just a joke? Another Netizen tweeted.

Queen Died was trending and I saw loads of people talking about the queen being dead, but she is alive don't worry, a tweet read.

Queen Elizabeth II Gets Lawyered up Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attacks

According to a source, Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family are getting lawyered up as they are being repeatedly attacked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The source reportedly said the royal family cannot accept it anymore and the couple should be aware of it.

The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough. There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and the royal family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will be tolerated," the source told The Sun.