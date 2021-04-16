Prince Philip's Funeral: William and Harry Won't Walk Next to Each Other at Queen Elizabeth's Request

Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk together at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, the Buckingham Palace has confirmed as new details of the upcoming funeral at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, including the attendees and procession order were shared. The two feuding brothers will instead be separated by Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, who will walk between Harry and William in the first procession.

In the other processions too they will remain separated by their other cousins. However, a Palace spokesman told People that this procession order was not designed to send any sort of message about the brothers' strained relationship.

Separated They Walk

Prince William and Prince Harry are both part of the small party of close family members who will follow the Duke of Edinburgh's body on his final journey. However, they will not walk shoulder to shoulder but will instead be separated by their cousins in each of the processions during the funeral.

In the second procession, William will walk with Peter, and Harry will walk behind them, alongside David Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret's son. Although many might see it as a growing distance between the two brothers, the procession order was "a practical change rather than sending a signal," a Buckingham Palace spokesman says. "This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes," the spokesperson said.

Before the funeral procession sets off, the Queen will have a moment of quiet reflection when her car draws up behind the coffin at the State Entrance to the castle and pauses for a moment.

The procession will be led by the Prince of Wales and his sister, Princess Anne, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. William and Harry will walk in the third row of mourners behind the Queen's four children.

Behind William and Harry will be Princess Anne's husband, Tim Laurence, and Philip's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, with staff bringing up the rear. The announcement came as details of Philip's royal ceremonial funeral, which will take place at 3pm tomorrow, were publicly released.

All in the Family

It's unclear exactly how much contact William and Harry have had while Harry has been in the UK. Harry returned to the UK from California for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather's funeral. Meghan, who is expecting their second child, a baby girl, did not accompany her husband. She "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said.

Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, reportedly, escalated tensions within the family. Meghan and Harry during the interview had accused the royal family of racism, including "concerns" over their children's skin color, and not getting Meghan help when she felt suicidal.

William hit back at the racism claims, telling a reporter during an outing, "We are very much not a racist family." However, it was also reported that Harry spoke to both William and Prince Charles after the interview.

William and Harry were last seen in public together at a Commonwealth Day service in March last year where they could barely look each other in the eye following Harry and Meghan's acrimonious split from the Royal Family.

That said, Saturday is likely to be particularly difficult for the brothers as it will evoke memories of having to walk behind their mother Lady Diana's coffin when they were just 15 and 13.