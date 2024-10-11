Quds Force Commander Qaani Hospitalized After Heart Attack Amid Shocking Espionage Accusations, Suggest Reports

Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, is reportedly under investigation for suspicions that a high-ranking official in his team may have leaked sensitive information to Israel. This probe, initiated by Iranian authorities, is aimed at identifying potential intelligence breaches within the organization.

Qaani's Health Complications During Investigation

In the midst of this investigation, rumors have emerged suggesting that Qaani suffered a heart attack. He was allegedly rushed to a hospital while under scrutiny, adding fuel to speculation about his standing within the Iranian regime. Conflicting reports are circulating, but his health crisis remains central to discussions surrounding his current status.

Allegations of Espionage and Detention

A report from Channel 14 claims that Qaani has been detained by Iranian authorities. According to this narrative, he is being accused of espionage, allegedly collaborating with Israeli intelligence. The source suggests that he is being held in connection to these accusations, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Contradictory Reports from Middle East Eye

However, Middle East Eye has offered a different perspective. Their exclusive coverage suggests that Qaani is not directly accused of espionage but is being investigated for security oversights. These lapses allegedly enabled Israeli forces to breach Hezbollah's leadership ranks, culminating in the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah. Middle East Eye also refuted earlier claims that Qaani had been injured in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, noting that his investigation centers on security failures rather than personal involvement in espionage.

Iran's Broader Investigation into Hezbollah Security Breach

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly launched a wider investigation to determine how Israeli intelligence successfully infiltrated Hezbollah's senior leadership. This probe is believed to involve several key figures in Tehran, including senior Shiite leaders and individuals connected to Hezbollah. As the head of the Quds Force, Qaani is now a major focus of this inquiry.

Speculation Surrounding Qaani's Absence

Qaani's sudden absence from the public eye has triggered widespread speculation. Many are questioning the true extent of his involvement in the leaks and whether his health issues are linked to the investigation. Despite the uncertainty, Iran remains focused on uncovering the source of the intelligence breach within its upper ranks. As the investigation continues, the outcome could have significant implications for Iran's military leadership and regional security.