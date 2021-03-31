Quavo and Saweetie: Video Footage of Exes Fighting Over Suitcase Inside Elevator Goes Viral, Twitter Reacts

Earlier this month, rappers Saweetie and Quavo revealed that they called it quits on their two-year relationship with the former implying that there was some infidelity involved on the latter's part.

However, it seems Quavo and Saweetie's issues appeared to run much deeper than alleged infidelity as video footage of the former couple in a physical altercation in an elevator before their split is now being widely circulated on social media.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, is from an incident that took place at an apartment complex in North Hollywood, which Saweetie was renting at the time and may provide more insight into what she meant by enduring too much "hurt."

The TMZ clip, which runs for about a minute and a half, shows the former couple standing outside an elevator before Saweetie takes a swing at Quavo. They then tussle over possession of an orange Call of Duty suitcase before Quavo drags her by the arm, causing her to fall to the ground. The footage shows Quavo standing over his ex-girlfriend before looking at the camera but offered no help as Saweetie remained on the floor.

The elevator door closes and Quavo pushes a button, then the door opens on what appears to be a different floor. Though Quavo appears to move the bags to make room for a man outside, the guy does not make a move as the former couple stays in the elevator and the door closes. Saweetie does not get up even after the door opens again, and Quavo uses the orange case to block it open. Finally, she stands up and appears to limp out of the elevator.

It is not yet clear what sparked the altercation but it appears to be the orange suitcase or the contents inside it.

Watch the video below:

Saweetie and Quavo's Break-Up

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Harper, was first to share the news of her split with Quavo on Twitter.

"I'm single," she wrote and went on to hint that infidelity may have been the cause for their breakup. "I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band-aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, responded to Saweetie's tweets that same day, saying, "I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time. I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

He wrote in a follow-up tweet, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best," followed by a praying-hands emoji.

Twitter Reactions

The footage of the altercation instantly went viral on Twitter with a majority of users directing their anger towards Quavo. Here are some of the tweets: