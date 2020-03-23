Models and Instagram influencers are spending their self-quarantine time lounging around the house in sultry lingerie and swimwear. Love Island star has raised the temperatures to a whole new level with racy selfies in a white lingerie and light pink bathrobe.

Her caption stole the show as she wrote, ''Quarantine with me?'' and made her followers imagine themselves being quarantined with her. Just a few days ago, she posted another stunning shot of herself in a see-through body suit and asked her 1.2 million followers to suggest good Netflix and Amazon Prime movies. ''Striking poses at home EVERYONE recommend a good Netflix or Amazon prime movie below please so we can all have a look and make this time easier. Few I recommenced on Netflix are: Fall of Grace, Fractured, Ozark!''

Anna Vakili reveals how she deals with online trolls

Asking followers will you ''Quarantine with me?'' comes with a big risk as people flood her DM with ridiculous statements. The Love Island star revealed that she receives quite a lot of DMs on a regular basis and most of them are negative and derogatory in nature.

She said she gets trolled for silly reasons but that makes her stronger and she moves on. ''I still get trolled but I am getting stronger. I filter out bad comments. If I get a DM I read the first few words and if I can tell it's going to be negative I just block and delete straight away. That's my way forward,'' she told the Daily Mail.

The nasty DMs don't stop the former pharmacist to post hot pictures of herself during the coronavirus crisis and her oomph factor makes people take their minds off the pandemic that is plaguing the earth.

