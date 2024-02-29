Pyramid Game: How to Watch, Airdate, Time, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Pyramid Game premiered on TVING on Thursday (February 29) at 12:00 pm KST. The thriller drama is based on a webtoon of the same name. It follows a group of students studying at Baekyeon Girls' High School. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TVING or other online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, Paramount+.

Pyramid Game is a new thriller drama starring WJSN member Bona, Single's Inferno 2 cast Shin Seul Gi, The Red Sleeve star Ha Yul Ri, and rising star Jung Ha Dam. The mini-series will follow a group of students studying at the Baekyeon Girls' High School. Every month, the students get graded through a popularity vote. The student with an F grade will become the official target of school violence.

Bona appears as a second-year student named Sung Su Ji. She becomes a target of school violence immediately after she joins the new school. Here is everything about the thriller drama, like the airdate, time, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The thriller drama will air its next episode on TVING on Thursday (March 7) at 12:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Paramount+.

Here are the International Air Timings of the Pyramid Game:

US - 10:00 pm

Canada - 10:00 pm

Australia - 12:30 pm

New Zealand - 4:00 pm

Japan - 12:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 pm

Brazil - 3:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 6:00 am

India - 8:30 am

Indonesia - 12:00 pm

Singapore - 11:00 am

China - 11:00 am

Europe - 4:00 am

France - 4:00 am

Spain - 4:00 am

UK - 3:50 am

South Africa - 2:00 am

Philippines - 11:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series aims to spread awareness about school violence. It will feature several rookie actresses as bystanders, perpetrators, and victims of the Pyramid Game. The cast members include Crash Course in Romance actresses Ryu Da In and Kang Na Eon and IVE member Jang Won Young's older sister Jang Da Ah.

"We came up with this drama to draw awareness of the current reality and to provoke people to question the reason for school violence to become such a common thing in society and why it only gets much worse by the day. Please look forward to the girls' blooming friendship, sense of justice, and the silver lining of hope you'll find in the drama," the production team shared.