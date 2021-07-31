PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-ying Livestreaming: When and Where to Watch Olympics Badminton Semi-Finals Online

India's golden girl PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of Tokyo Olympics after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a hard-fought match on Thursday. The shuttler will now be crossing swords with Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in the all-important and crucial semi-final on Saturday.

A win for PV Sindhu in this game would ensure that she gets either a silver or a gold medal but the shuttler would surely be keen on bettering the color of the medal she had received in the last Olympics — a silver. However, it won't be that easy given that Tzu-ying is ranked World No.1 and expected to give a tough time to the Indian badminton ace. Here's all you need to know about the all-important match.

Head to Head

Sindhu, 26, so far had a dream run at the Olympics. She hasn't dropped a single set yet and was at her attacking best as she outclassed Yamaguchi 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal clash at the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo.

Tai Tzu Ying too so far has had a decent run. After a couple of comfortable wins in the initial rounds, she had to fight hard to make a comeback from behind victory over Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon on Friday. After Intanon won the first game 21-14, she looked to cruising to victory with 14-10 in the second game as well, but Tai Tzu Ying came back strong and won the next two games 21-18, 21-18.

When and Where?

The afternoon session will start at 2:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, with the first semi-final match between Chen Yufei vs He Bing Jiao. The second match between Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying will be played at 3:20 pm (IST) at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Court 1.

Where to Watch?

The match will be broadcast live in India on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

Besides, the state-run broadcaster, Doordarshan, will also telecast the match live.

Where to Watch Online?

The match between Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying will also be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App. For logging on to watch the match click here.

The match will also be available on JIO TV.

In the United States and North America, the match will be livestreamed on NBC's app. Click here

In the UK, the BBC and Eurosport will broadcast the match at 11.30 am (GST). The BBC will have free-to-air coverage on its terrestrial channels, while Eurosport is a subscription channel.

TV licence fee-payers can stream the action for free on the BBC website and via the BBC iPlayer app. Eurosport subscribers can stream the action online or via the Eurosport Player app.