Feven Kay: Fox 5 Vegas Morning News Anchor Arrested After Being Found Naked and Passed Out in Car

A Las Vegas news anchor was arrested after being found naked and passed out at the wheel of her car, according to police. According to reports, Fox 5 Las Vegas morning weekday anchor Feven Kiflegiorgis stumbled from her car reeking of alcohol after police showed up. She has since been removed from the show.

The disgraced anchor told officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that she didn't remember how she got to the location where she was found. Kiflegiorgis, also known as Feven Kay, has now been forced into apologize on air after her disappearance from the show raised doubts in the minds of many.

Too Much Alcohol

Kiflegiorgis was busted around 7:30 am on March 20 after she was passed out naked at the wheel of her Audi. She was so intoxicated that she struggled to get out of the car when officers showed up and even forget how she ended up being naked.

According to charging documents, police smelled alcohol on her, but she refused to allow them to take a blood test during, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. Her anchor shift runs from 4 am to 7 am on weekdays, while she was stopped and arrested naked on a Saturday.

It can be assumed that Kiflegiorgis partied hard on Friday after her weekly shift was over and may have passed out as a result of that. She was later charged with reckless driving with a disregard for the safety of a person or property in the incident. She was ordered on April 21 to pay a $1,000 fine and to attend driving school, the outlet reported.

Following her arrested Kiflegiorgis was removed from the show, which raised questions in the minds of many, who took to social media to ask about her absence.

Tendering Her Apology

Kiflegiorgis returned last week, following her removal from the show, to tender her apology on air and thank viewers for their "support." "Many of you have noticed I've been off air for a few weeks," she said in a statement aired on Fox 5. "To all of you who have reached out, a sincere thank you for your concern," she added.

Kiflegiorgis said the incident was a "private matter," but wanted to provide some transparency. "Last month, I was arrested by Metro for driving under the influence," she said. "At the time of the arrest, I was inside of a parking vehicle in a Las Vegas neighborhood alone."

"As I move forward, I want you to know I have learned from this and I will continue learning and I truly thank you for your support," she said. She studied journalism at California State University, Northridge from 2010 to 2013.

Kiflegiorgis or Kay, as she is popular known in the media fraternity, has worked as a Fox 5 Las Vegas early morning weekday anchor and reporter. She has been with the station since 2018. Prior to that, Kiflegiorgis, an East Africa native, who grew up in California, worked at KTLA in Los Angeles as an assignment editor and as a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist at KERO ABC in Bakersfield, California.

Despite her arrest and the controversy, Kiflegiorgis is still scheduled to host Las Vegas Strip performer David Perrico's Disney show in the city on Sunday. In fact, Perrico has backed her to continue in her role hosting his Perrico's Pop Strings Orchestra this weekend.