PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming: How to Watch Asian Games 2023 Women's Singles Badminton Quarterfinal Online

Ace Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu reached the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. She will now lock horns with China's He Bingjiao, who denied her a medal at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Sindhu definitely will try to avenge the loss and secure a place in the semifinals.

Bingjiao, on the other hand, is in top form and one of the favorites this year and is expected to give Sindu a tough fight. The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Asian Games Women's Singles badminton quarterfinal will be played at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China on October 5.

The Real Competition Begins

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu so far had smooth sailing at the Asian Games 2023. She won the round of 16 match against Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-16, 21-16, sealing it in her favor without breaking a sweat against the hapless Indonesian.

Sindhu showed her class and form in the rallies and took control of the match right from the start. Wardani made an effort to stage a comeback, securing four points with well-executed smashes and strategic decisions.

Nevertheless, Sindhu maintained her composure and secured the first game with a 21-16 victory.

In the second game, Wardani displayed resilience by gaining an early advantage at 4-1. However, Sindhu's powerful smashes made it difficult for Wardani to retrieve them, allowing Sindhu to take the lead at 8-4.

Sindhu, being the dominant player, held her lead at 11-8 during the interval, despite Wardani's effort to fight back with four points.

After the break, Wardani came back stronger, narrowing Sindhu's lead to 14-13. The Indonesian player effectively played drop shots, forcing Sindhu to struggle in the net battle.

However, Sindhu maintained her lead at 17-14 with a shot that trickled over the net. She did not allow Wardani to make a late comeback and ultimately secured the game with a 21-16 victory.

On the other hand, Bingjiao won 21-10, 21-4 against Rasila Maharjan of Nepal. The two will now gear up for the tough fight.

Here's how to watch the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Asian Games 2023 Women's Singles badminton quarterfinal.

When and Where

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Asian Games 2023 Women's Singles Badminton quarterfinal will be played at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China on Thursday, October 5. The match begins at 6:30 am IST.

How to Watch

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Asian Games 2023 Women's Singles Badminton quarterfinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Live Stream

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Asian Games 2023 Women's Singles Badminton quarterfinal will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.