PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live-Streaming: How to Watch Olympics Badminton Quarter-Finals Online

Indian badminton's golden girl PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals of the women's singles in Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in straight sets. So far, it has been smooth sailing for the world No 7 but the journey gets tougher from here.

The star India shuttler will now have a formidable opponent in the round of last eight — Japan's world No 5 Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu and Yamaguchi have been arch rivals over the years and have dished out some stunning contests in the past. And it won't be any different this time around. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming quarterfinal.

Big-Ticket Match - Livestreaming Information

Sindhu and Yamaguchi have faced each other 18 times in the past, with the Indian shuttler having 11 wins to her credit, while the 24-year-old Japanese has won 7 times. However, this time Yamaguchi will have the advantage of playing at her home. Although there will be no spectators in the stadium due to the COVID-19 restrictions, playing in her home ground definitely gives her some advantage.

That said, Sindhu will enter the match with an edge after having defeated Yamaguchi in the All England Badminton Championship earlier this year.

When and What Time to Watch

The match between Sindhu and Yamaguchi will decide one of the semi-finalists of the Tokyo Olympics. Expectations will be high from Sindhu given that she won silver in Rio in 2016. The match starts at 12 pm (IST) on Friday.

Where to Watch Online

The PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics badminton women's singles quarter-finals will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages for the Indian audience.

Live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app. For logging on to watch the match click here.

The match will also be available on JIO TV.

In the United States and North America, the match will be livestreamed on NBC's app. Click here

In the UK, the BBC and Eurosport will broadcast the match at 8.30 am (GST). The BBC will have free-to-air coverage on its terrestrial channels, while Eurosport is a subscription channel.

TV licence fee-payers can stream the action for free on the BBC website and via the BBC iPlayer app. Eurosport subscribers can stream the action online or via the Eurosport Player app.