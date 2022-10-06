Putin's Superyacht Graceful Changes Name To Killer Whale; Vessel Spotted Leaving Kaliningrad After Russia's Fresh Nuke Threat

A superyacht reportedly owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin has been spotted leaving the European region, according to reports. Putin's Â£90million superyacht Graceful has left Kaliningrad after Russia's fresh threats of nuke wars. Before leaving the port, the name of the superyacht was changed to Kocatka, which means 'killer whale' in Russian.

The 270ft monster vessel, formerly called Graceful, was spotted leaving the Russian exclave (which sits between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Coast) and heading towards the tyrant's hometown of St Petersburg, according to Daily Star.

Superyacht Graceful Has Left Kaliningrad

The killer whale was pictured off the coast of Estonia on September 25 by Carl Groll, a contributing photographer for TheYachtPhoto.com.

Reports claimed that the floating mansion had turned off its AIS transponders since at least August 30 to prevent it from being tracked by open source platforms.

Kocatka Is The New Name of Superyacht

A few days before the ship made its way to St. Petersburg, Putin announced the mobilization of 300,000 reservists and warned the West that he was not bluffing on nukes.

Putin's yacht had made its hasty escape from Germany a few days before the Ukraine invasion and was in Kaliningrad for a few weeks. It was also claimed that the ship could have been seized by the Western powers due to sanctions. But it left their waters days before the invasion.

Killer Whale Has A Theatre, Swimming Pool And Many Luxurious Facilities

The superyacht was scheduled to complete its repairs in Italy but had left its waters all of sudden in February. Superyacht Kocatka, which has a theatre, a cocktail bar, and a swimming pool, is Putin's second-biggest superyacht.

His biggest superyacht - the Â£500million, 460ft Scheherazade - was not as quick to escape at the start of the invasion. It was impounded in Italy in May and is now under the flag of Malaysia, according to Daily Star.