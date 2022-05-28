Putin's Daughter Katerina Tikhonova to Hold Top Position in Govt; Could Soon Become 'Supreme Leader' of Russia Party - Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly considering placing one of his daughters in the top position in the government, a report claimed on Friday. Katerina Tikhonova, Putin's daughter from Lyudmila, could become the new leader of the ruling political party of the country, United Russia.

Putin's inner circle again started talking about the need for a consensus figure for the elites in the leadership of United Russia, which would unite and guarantee the current status quo and the continuity of power, claimed Telegram channel 'General SVR', which claims to have sources in Kremlin, according to Daily Mail.

Tikhonova's Name is Being Discussed For Head of United Russia

The channel continued to claim that Tikhonova's name is being discussed for the head of the United Russia party. The report claimed that there was no opposition to this idea.

According to the Russian Constitution, if Putin's health deteriorates, power should be transferred to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin but the security council chief Nikolai Patrushev has emerged more powerful.

Tikhonova Can Act as Guarantor of the Stability

The channel also claims that Russia's next president could be Agriculture Minister Dmitry, Patrushev's son, with Putin's daughter acting as puppet master. Russian leaders believe that in the current scenario of the war, Putin is the only option to ensure stability in the country's political domain.

But Kremlin's inner circle are also endorsing possibilities that the perfect replacement for Putin could only be his daughter, who can act as a guarantor of the stability of the existence of the Putin regime.

Currently, Tikhonova is deputy head of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University. Before her identity was revealed, the daughter had participated in the international 'rock'n'roll' dancing contests.

She was married to Kirill Shamalov, Russia's youngest billionaire. But the two separated in 2017. Tikhonova is reportedly in a serious and long-term relationship with Igor Zelensky, a former director of the Bavarian State Ballet.

Read more