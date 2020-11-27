Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly has a secret love child by his former cleaning lady, Svetlana Krivonogikh. The cleaner-turned-millionaire owns a nightclub showcasing erotic shows and is a shareholder in Rossiya Bankbut.

Putin, who has always maintained secrecy about his two daughters from his previous marriage with Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya, is also believed to have sired four children with Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast.

Secret Love Child Bears '70% Similarity' with the Russian President

Russian media outlet Proekt, which conducted the investigation, identified the 17-year-old love child as Elizaveta Krivonogikh, "who bears a phenomenal resemblance to the Russian president."

The outlet further claimed to have shared the images of the teen, which it did not publish because of her age. A face-recognition expert confirmed 70 percent similarity between Putin and the youngster. "From this information, we can draw the conclusion that they may be related," Professor Hassan Ugail, Director of the Center for Visual Computing at the University of Bradford in the UK, told Proekt.

It was also reported that Elizaveta Krivonogikh was born in 2003, while Putin was still married to his first wife. However, the birth records do not name a father, instead mentions "Vladimirovna" as the name derived from her father, stated the outlet.

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who was found to be living under an assumed name for years, has removed her photographs from the social media accounts after being contacted by media over the reported rumors.

Svetlana Krivonogikh Accompanied Putin on Flights

Citing reported from Proekt, The Moscow Times reported that the Russian President's affair with Svetlana Krivonogikh allegedly started in the 1990s before he became president. Krivonogikh, who worked as a cleaner and lived in a communal apartment before moving into "the most elite housing that a St. Petersburg resident could wish for" around that time, ended the relationship "somewhere near the end of the last decade," reported the outlet.

The website also claimed that the flight logs revealed that Krivonogikh often flew with Putin on planes in the late 1990s, including in the period when he headed the feared FSB counterintelligence service.

The 45-year-old former cleaner, Krivonogikh is the beneficiary of a company that owns a small share in Rossiya Bank besides owing Leningrad Centre, a nightspot famed for 'erotic shows'. Proekt estimates the total value of Krivonogikh's known properties and business assets in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the southern resort city of Sochi at 7.7 billion rubles.