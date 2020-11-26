Even as the US President Donald Trump gears up to celebrate his last Thanksgiving at the White House, Twitter was trending with #ThingsWeShouldThankTrumpFor. However, the 'things' being listed by the Twitterati were more about poking fun at the outgoing US President.

From his orange tan to the weird dance moves, the microblogging site's users included everything while extending thanks to Trump. Some of them even thanked Trump for Biden-Harris win in the recently concluded elections.

Trump's Thanksgiving Proclamation Calls For Families to 'Gather'

Despite the warnings from the federal public health officials, urging people to stay at home and avoid travelling in wake of the lurking pandemic, the annual Thanksgiving proclamation by the US President encourages people to come together for the holiday. The proclamation, issued by the White House press secretary's office on behalf of Trump, read: "I encourage all Americans to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings."

This year's Thanksgiving has been termed as mother of all superspreader events by the public health experts. In its recommendations, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also issued an advisory against traveling for Thanksgiving as a means to preventing further spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden urged Americans to drop their travel plans and instead stay at home to avoid the further spread of the virus. "I believe you always deserve to hear the truth from your president. We have to slow the growth of this virus. Covid-19 had 'brought us pain and loss and frustration' and cost many lives. It's divided us, angered us, set us against one another. I know the country's grown weary of the fight, but we need to remember - we're at war with the virus, not one another," he said in his Thanksgiving speech.

Here is what Netizens are Thanking Trump for on Thanksgiving



