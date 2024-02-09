Putin Seen Using His Hand to Stop His Shaking Leg During Interview With Tucker Carlson, Sparking Concerns Over His Declining Health [WATCH]

Russian President Vladimir Putin had to manage his restless leg during his interview with Tucker Carlson, sparking concerns about his declining health. In the two-hour interview with the former Fox News host released on Thursday, Putin had to use his hand to calm his leg and prevent it from moving.

The 71-year-old Russian president also coughed and cleared his throat several times during the interview in which he made major claims, including Russia possessing superior 'supersonic missiles' compared to other nations and labeling Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as a 'spy.' However, his moving and shaking leg which he tried to stop desperately was noticed clearly in the video.

Shaking Leg of Putin

Ahead of the interview, some critics raised questions about Putin's health when he was photographed making grimaces during a meeting with Belarusian President Lukashenko on January 28, suggesting that he seemed confused.

The Kremlin has time and again refuted rumors suggesting serious health issues for Putin, including claims of a fall resulting in cardiac arrest or speculation about cancer, along with allegations of the use of body doubles.

However, this time Putin was seen in discomfort with his leg once again. At one point during the interview, Putin's leg could be seen wandering when he lifts his hand from the armrest of the chair and calms his leg.

In October, the General SVR Telegram channel, known for regularly claiming that Putin is terminally ill with cancer, claimed that he suffered a 'cardiac arrest.'

The channel alleged that all recent appearances by the Russian leader, including foreign visits, were made by a body double or multiples.

It further claimed that Putin was resuscitated by doctors and subsequently taken to a special intensive care facility at his official residence.

"Doctors performed resuscitation, having previously determined that the president was in cardiac arrest,' reported the channel. 'Help was provided on time, the heart was started and Putin regained consciousness."

Kremlin in Denial

Kremlin has debunked all such claims. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake [rumor]."

"These [kinds of stories] belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets. This brings nothing but a smile [in the Kremlin]."

When Putin made a surprise visit to the city of Derbent in southern Russia shortly after the failed Wagner rebellion in June, some observers speculated that his interactions suggested the use of a body double.

In 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaked spy documents alleged that Putin had early-stage Parkinson's disease and pancreatic cancer.

"I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden," the leaked documents allegedly read.

"Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with.

"It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects - including memory lapses."

Despite lingering questions about the 71-year-old's health, many users on X (formerly known as Twitter) believed that the Russian president appeared to be in good health during his interview with Carlson.

"Didn't they say Putin had cancer and was in very poor health? Seems pretty good to me," wrote one user.

"Putin sure does look healthy to me. What about all that chatter about his health," another user tweeted.