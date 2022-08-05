Putin May Demand 100,000 Troops From North Korea's Kim Jong Un to Boost Russia's Ailing Frontline Forces

Due to the loss of thousands of troops in the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin could now approach North Korea to demand 100,000 troops, according to a report. Moscow could provide Pyongyang with energy and grain in return for the troops.

North Korean leader Kim-Jong Un made it clear that he will provide up thousands of military personnel to fight in Ukraine and some builders to repair the war damage.

100,000 North Korean Volunteers Ready To Join Ukraine War

Through diplomatic channels, Pyongyang has conveyed to Moscow that it's ready to transfer its tactical units to Donbas amid the war, reported a pro-Russian news agency.

Reserve colonel Igor Korotchenko, who is the new editorâ€“inâ€“chief of Rossiya 1, stressed that there are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Moscow Should Not Be Shy in Accepting Kim Jong Un's Offer

Through "diplomatic channels", dictator Kim Jong-un has pledged his forces to enter Ukraine and support Russian troops attempting to invade and take control of the country. Defense experts in Moscow have said Russia should not be "shy" in accepting help from the North Korean dictator and his military, according to Daily Star.

While speaking on Russian state TV, reserve colonel Igor Korotchenko noted that Moscow should not be shy in accepting the offer extended by Kim Jong-un.

He went on to say that If North Korean volunteers with their artillery systems, a wealth of experience with counter-battery warfare and large calibre multiple launch rocket systems, made in North Korea, want to participate in the conflict, well let's give the green light to their volunteer impulse, according to Daily Express.

However, his comments were opposed by the other panelists on the show but the colonel argued that North Korean people were "resilient and undemanding" and "the most important thing is they are motivated".

Read more