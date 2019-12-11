The much-awaited update for the PUBG enthusiasts would knock on your smartphone notification section in a few hours from now. Scheduled to roll out on December 11 in both Google Play and the iPhone App Store, the new update would come up with tons of changes, fixes, new features and well the long-awaited Death Rage mode. This update requires approximately 0.67 GB of storage space on Android and iOS for users who have installed the older version.

Major changes

The PUBG 0.16.0 update would come up with two new modes including EvoGround mode: RageGear, the new Winter Festival including Snow Paradise and Healing Updates, alongside Classic Mode changes.

As we already told you, the new EvoGround mode would be based entirely on ammo-loaded cars and all about demolishing the enemies. In the mode, players would be allocated randomly in two individual teams. The driver and the shooter selection would get done on a random basis. And the team who manages to demolish the opponents would snatch the crown. All these vehicles would pack an arsenal of powerful weapons which would enlist mounted Gatling, mounted Shotgun, and mounted RPG.

Alongside shooters, the driver would also be able to use guns while driving, and both of them would be able to unlock new items.

The Rage Gear-TDM Mode

The RageGear-TDM mode would offer a point each for destroying an enemy vehicle. The highest-scoring team would win the round. And the new Pick Up mode would allow on sides retrieving points Crates to win.

The Snow Paradise- Classic Mode

In this mode, the players would get a chance to enter Snow Paradise when queuing for Erangel in Classic mode. Once a player begins the match, they will be able to take cable cars on snow mountains and play freestyle snowboarding.

EvoGround - Loadout

The all-new update would come up with a Loadout feature. Players can now enter the Armory system from the Team Deathmatch Selection screen and access the Inventory screen to edit the weapon and items they bring into the match. Loadouts can get switched freely when entering Team Deathmatch and during respawning.

The variety of weapons that you can use in the loadout increases along with your Evo Level. Each firearm has its mastery level, which players can raise to unlock more attachments.

The firearms, ammo and other resources that are generated at the spawn point in the Team Deathmatch map will be removed. By default, all guns that are dropped when an enemy is killed in Team Deathmatch will have all attachments.

Alongside, the 0.16.0 update also comes up with tons of new changes, updates and a new feature which are listed below: