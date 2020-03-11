Following a series of significant tech events, the coronavirus epidemic is rapidly transforming the global gaming scene. PUBG Corporation and its developer Tencent have decided to take its largest gaming tournament, PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia, to online streaming.

From now on, live streaming of the match will be available via its official YouTube channel PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube.com/PUBGMOBILEEsports.

With the announcement, PUBG Mobile tournament has become the first gaming tournament to be shifted online due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Though Tencent Games has cited"unforeseen circumstances" behind the decision, it has stated that the developer is rather worried about the COVID-19 epidemic. "The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020 to the online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," said Tencent Gaming.

Following the decision of Tencent Games, the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020 won't involve any venue form now on. Instead, payers will be encouraged to play either from their boot camps or from the Tencent Game centres.

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020 will let five groups play during the initial stage of the tournament. Every group will involve a combination of one direct qualified team along with three winners from the South Asian PMPL Regional finals.

In Group A of 2020 South Asia tournament, the participants will be TSM-Entity, Marcos Gaming, Team Hype, and Soltisquad, while in Group B, the teams selected for participation are Soul, Team Tamilas, Jyanmarra, and Celtz.

In Group C, the selected teams will be SngerGE, Megastars, Deadeyes Guys, and VSG Crawlers. The units for Group D and Group E are Team IND, Orange Rock, Team Extreme, Umumba RXN, Powerhouse, Godlike, Elementrix, and Fnatic.

The much-anticipated tournament will go on for almost a month time, starting on March 12 and concluding by April 5. The points allotment system in the tournament will be the same as the previous tournaments.

Out of 20 participant teams in the tournament, five will get elected for the PMCO Spring Split World League 2020. They will have a head-on encounter with the best PUBG Mobile teams in the world championship. The PUBG World Championship tournament will offer prize money worth $5 million.