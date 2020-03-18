Sony is finally ready to lift the curtains on PlayStation 5. Although the console is set for a holiday 2020 release, there's not much we know about the console and it looks like Sony is finally ready to share some details about the system in a livestream scheduled later today (March 18).

What will Sony reveal?

The PlayStation's official account tweeted that it will "provide a deep dive into PS5's system architecture and how it will shape the future of games" on Wednesday, March 18, in a presentation hosted by the console's lead architect Mark Cerny.

This means the PS5 livestream will focus on the specs of the next-gen console and reveal additional details about what the system is capable of.

Where and when to watch the livestream

The video will go live at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET today on the PlayStation Blog and will be the first time Sony gives us a peek at the console after months of radio silence following the console's logo reveal during Sony's Consumer Electronics Show 2020 presentation earlier this year. If you want to watch the PS5 livestream, then all you have to do is head over to the official PlayStation Blog to watch it.

The event was earlier planned as a presentation at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), as pointed out by the PlayStation Japan Twitter account. However, the video game event, which was scheduled to commence on Monday, was cancelled by the organizers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X

The pressure was building on Sony to reveal at least some information about the PlayStation 5 particularly after its rival, Microsoft, shared the specs of its Xbox Series X console on Monday. In February, the PS5's official website also went live but no new information has been added to the page since then.

If leaks are anything to go by, both consoles will be equipped with similar hardware, including AMD-made CPUs and GPUs along with solid-state drives. Microsoft is claiming that the Xbox Series X will run on 12 teraflops of power making it the "most powerful" console ever made.