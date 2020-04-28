It appears that the PlayStation Plus games for May 2020 have been leaked online, and if this leak is anything to go by, it'll go down as one of the biggest months for the service yet.

Although the leak doesn't carry as much weight as the giveaway from last month, which saw a PS Plus trailer leaked before its official release, confirming April's free games, this is what we know about next month's free titles



Which games are free with PS Plus in May?

An image posted on ResetERA seemingly reveals the two games that will be free for PlayStation Plus members next month as part of its subscription service. A user named Adookah shared an image showing "Dark Souls Remastered" and "Dying Light" as the free titles for the month of May.

While "Dark Souls Remastered" is a remastered version of the first game in FromSoftware's famed RPG series, "Dying Light" is a parkour-focused zombie survival title by developer Techland that has quickly earned itself a gained a rabid fanbase and a sequel slated for release later this year.

Coincidentally, both of these games are centred around the undead and if there's any truth to the leak, PlayStation Plus users can expect a zombie-filled May. Both games are not only critically-acclaimed but are also packed with hours of content, which doesn't come as a surprise given that April also contained some pretty sizable titles – "Uncharted 4" and "Dirt."

How credible is the leak?

While the leak does look legitimate, it should be taken with a grain of salt considering that anybody can easily fabricate something like this with Photoshop and some time to kill. We're not saying that leaks like that do not happen from time to time. Just a few weeks ago, a leaked ad confirmed "Spider-Man" for PS Now, which turned out to be true.

However, both "Dying Light" and "Dark Souls" are plausible choices from Sony, as the former was released in 2015 and the latter in 2018. It looks like PlayStation Plus users will have to wait for Sony's official announcement to see if either of these titles will actually be free during May.

In the meantime, PS Plus subscribers can still take advantage of the April free games lineup, as well as the two other free games from the "Stay at Home" initiative, which allows PlayStation users to download and play "Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection" and "Journey" for free until May 5.