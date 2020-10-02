Proud Boys, the all-male far-right group, was brought to the world's attention after President Donald Trump urged the group to "stand back and stand by" during his first presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden on Tuesday.

However, many feared that the President's comments at the presidential debate would further bolster the far-right group and others like it. Now, a video of a Proud Boys member threatening to incite a civil war if Trump is not re-elected as the president is being widely circulated on social media.

'There's a War Coming'

"I don't know if a lot of y'all understand this or not but come November there's a war coming," the Proud Boy, identified as Zachary Poole from Williamburg, Ohio, says in the clip.

"Whoever wins, and it's down to two, we already know this...one or the other is going to win," he continues. "As a certain supporter, we know which one is going to win...Trump 2020."

He then adds that if Trump wins, Black Lives Matter supporters and Antifa "dumba*sses" will try to start a war before noting that they're "ready" for them but if Biden wins the presidential election, "we coming and we're coming strong."

'Stand Back and Stand By'

During Tuesday night's debate between Trump and Biden, Trump was asked by moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News whether he would be "willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and say they need to stand down and not to add to the violence" taking place in cities like Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

When Trump asked whom he should condemn, Biden suggested the Proud Boys, which has rallied in his support.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump said. "But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing [problem]."

On Wednesday, Trump said he meant the group should "stand down" and let law enforcement do their jobs, then denied knowing who they were at all. However, the Proud Boys took this moment as a sign of Trump's support for their group, even producing merchandise bearing the phrase "stand back and stand by."