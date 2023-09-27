Promising Career of Italian Motorcycle Racer Filippo Mometto Ends Abruptly At 24

The motorcycling world has been heartbroken as it bids farewell to a promising young talent. On September 18, 2023, Filippo Mometto, an Italian motorcycle racer with immense potential, passed away at his residence in Trento, Italy. The exact cause of his untimely demise remains shrouded in mystery.

Filippo Mometto had been making waves in the realm of motorcycle racing. Earlier in 2023, he showcased his exceptional skills and performance at the National Trophy 1000. His journey then led him to compete in the Trofeo Aprilia RS 660, where he achieved a commendable third-place finish in the event's second race.

Mometto's remarkable attributes extended beyond the racetrack. In addition to his racing pursuits, he was a diligent student who had recently completed his degree in computer engineering at the University of Trento.

Originally hailing from Oderzo, a commune in the province of Treviso, Italy, Filippo Mometto's passing has left a void in the hearts of many. The cause of his demise remains uncertain at this juncture, and it remains to be seen whether his family will opt for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause. The entire racing fraternity mourns the loss of this promising talent.

Following the historic Indian Grand Prix, race winner Marco Bezzecchi, who clinched the premiere class championship, paid a heartfelt tribute to his dear friend Mometto. He dedicated his victory to the memory of Filippo, saying, "I want to dedicate this victory to a very dear friend who unfortunately passed away a few days ago. Filippo, this is for you."

Bezzecchi and Mometto shared a lifelong passion for motorcycling and had been close friends for many years. Filippo Mometto's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Piavon, a village in Oderzo. Friends, family, and colleagues will gather to commemorate the vibrant yet tragically short life of the young racer.