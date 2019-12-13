The Game Awards is known not only for its clutch of awards and nominations but also as a prime source of major game reveals and announcements. One such announcement came from PlayerUnknown Productions, the studio behind the popular online multiplayer battle royale title "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," also referred to as "PUBG."

PUBG is one of the most successful video games of all time and now PlayerUnkown Productions is looking to woo gamers with a new mystery exploration game.

Teaser trailer

The studio revealed the new title called "Prologue," with a teaser trailer at an event on Thursday (December 12, 2019). The 30-second trailer doesn't reveal much about the upcoming project other than a mysterious, lingering tease of a forest environment.

The shot shows a lush forest, surrounded by plants, vegetation and rocks with a rough dirt trail running through the middle. Also, there's a thunderstorm with a downpour, and bolts of lightning as the camera pans around to give us a good look at the surrounding environment. All of a sudden, we hear a bark, and the character turns to the right sharply before the teaser cuts to the title.

The video ends with the URL of the game's official website which offers a slightly more detailed description of the upcoming title but still doesn't give too much away. "Prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay," reads the description. "Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play."

The website also features a sign-up box for viewers to be added to an email list for updates on the game. Check out the teaser below:

Will it adopt the battle royale format?

"Prologue" is developed by Brendan Greene and a team of game developers and researchers based in Amsterdam. Greene is also the creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and at this point it is not yet clear whether "Prologue" has anything to do with PUBG, but he has confirmed that the upcoming title will be "a brand-new experience outside of the Battle Royale genre" despite it being a hugely successful formula for the company.