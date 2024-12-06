Project 7 Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Project 7 episode 9 will air on JTBC on Friday (December 6) at 8:50 PM KST. The musical reality survival show will feature fierce competition between the top 35 contestants. People in Korea can watch the reality television show on TV or stream it on various platforms.

Music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the survival competition show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Weverse.

The South Korean reality competition survival show aims to create a new boy group with seven members by analyzing the contestants. This television program began with 100 participants from different agencies. After the first elimination, 70 contestants began competing with each other to win. The second elimination took place on Friday (November 29), which eliminated 35 contestants.

Here is everything about Project 7 episode 9, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The reality survival competition show will air its next episode on JTBC on Friday (December 6) at 8:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the television program on TV or stream it on various online platforms. Music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and India, can watch the reality show on Weverse at 9:00 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Project 7 Episode 9:

US - 6:50 AM

Canada - 6:50 AM

Australia - 10:20 PM

New Zealand - 12:50 AM

Japan - 8:50 PM

Mexico - 5:50 AM

Brazil - 8:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 PM

India - 5:20 PM

Indonesia - 6:50 PM

Singapore - 7:50 PM

China - 7:30 PM

Europe - 12:50 PM

France - 12:50 PM

Spain - 12:50 PM

UK - 11:50 AM

South Africa - 1:50 PM

Philippines - 7:50 PM

Host, Judging Panel, and Contestants

Lee Soo Hyuk is hosting the reality survival competition show. The judging panel includes Lee Hae In, Ha Sung Woon, Bada Lee, Ryu D, and Ryan S Jhun. The top seven contestants are Jeon Minwook, Sakurada Kenshin, Seo Kyoungbae, Jang Yeojun, Song Seungho, Kim Sungmin, and Majingxiang.

Watch Project 7 Episode 9 Preview Below: