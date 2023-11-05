Pro-Palestinian Protesters Chant 'F--K Joe Biden', Vandalize White House Fence, Call for Ceasefire

In a startling incident on Saturday night, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized the White House fence with red paint and voiced their grievances. As reported by the New York Post, the demonstrators shook the gate to one entrance of the executive mansion, with some shouting explicit anti-Joe Biden slogans.

Later in the evening, their actions escalated as some protesters attempted to climb the White House's wrought-iron gates, adding tension to the situation.

The protesters didn't stop at the White House fence; they also targeted the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park. Social media posts revealed that the statue was defaced with graffiti and adorned with Palestinian flags.

The reason behind this demonstration was the protesters' strong opposition to the Biden administration's support for Israel during the conflict with Hamas. Among the slogans heard outside the White House, "F--k Joe Biden" was chanted repeatedly. Video footage shared by the Daily Caller captured a protester waving a Palestinian flag while attempting to climb halfway up the White House fence. The crowd cheered, and they continued chanting in unison, "Free, free Palestine."

The chants took a different turn as some demonstrators cried out, "Allahu akbar" and demanded a cease-fire, shouting, "Cease-fire now!" The U.S. Secret Service was quick to respond to the situation and stated that everything was addressed without any major incidents.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, reported, "Demonstrators are beginning to disperse from the area, and the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and support teams. As of now, no arrests have been made by Secret Service personnel."

This protest stems from the ongoing conflict in Gaza that commenced on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. The conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life on both sides. Demonstrators like Manar Ghanayem told the Washington Post, "We came here to let our voices be heard and our hearts and hoping we'll change the way people see this conflict. Every human is entitled to basic human rights, not killing kids, not torturing people."

On the other hand, Ron Halber, executive director for the Jewish Community Relations Group, criticized the demonstrators, stating, "They are wholeheartedly supporting a homicidal terrorist organization that slaughtered 1,400 Israelis in cold blood and has taken numerous civilians hostage, including from our own country. They are just incredibly misguided, uninformed, and reactionary, and history will judge they have put themselves on the side of supporting terrorists versus a democracy trying to defend itself."