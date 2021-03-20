Prison Guard and Inmate's Sex Tape Leak Embarrasses South African Justice System

A new sex tape of a female prison guard and an inmate from South African prison has gone viral, sparking much controversy on social media. The sex-tape, which has captured the sexual activities of a female official inside the prison cell, has shaken the country's justice system. Reportedly, the sex-tape was illegally uploaded on popular pornography sites, which has grabbed attention worldwide in the most tawdry manner. The sex video on a porn website led to the hashtag #prisoner trending on Twitter in South Africa.

The video featuring the prisoner and the guard from Ncome Correctional Centre has forced the country's Correctional Services Department to address the obscene situation with an official statement. The department, in its public notice, said that it was 'embarrassed and gutted' by the explicit actions of the guard and the prisoner. The department further highlighted that severe disciplinary action will be taken against the two and that it will stamp-out such liaisons in the future

"A video with flustering scenes of alleged sexual activity between an official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre, KwaZulu-Natal, has left the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) appalled, embarrassed, and gutted. Those in possession of the explicit video must not disseminate it," read the statement, according to DCS.

Reportedly, the department has identified the female guard in question, who will be punished for her actions. According to the statement, the official will be subjected to a disciplinary process with immediate effect and disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate involved in the sexual act with the female guard in prison.

Moreover, the department officials made much effort to put a lid on the 'prison sex' incident however their efforts were a failure. The sex-tape uploaded on popular pornography sites led to the hashtag #prisoner trending on Wednesday. While the incident has left the country embarrassed, people involved in the illegal sex video uploading onto the Internet might face legal actions.

Meanwhile, slamming the prison sex incident, a Twitter user wrote: "Jokes aside we don't respect our jobs, you know how hard it is to get a job then wena mess it with 3seconds strokes. This is real life, not some Xxxxvideo or pornhub #PrisonWarder."

The news of the shocking prison video was first shared on Twitter by Yusuf Abramjee, who also slammed the female guard, quoting the statement from the DCS, who requested the public to refrain from circulating the sex video on the Internet.