Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: Episode 4 Spoilers and Live Stream Details

Hospital Playlist season 2 returned with a new episode on July 1, and it focussed on relationships between characters. Whether love or friendship, relationships play an important role in a person's life. Episode 3 explains it well to the viewers through various scenes, and the next chapter will probably continue to focus on the same topic.

As expected, some of the characters introduced in episode 2 returned in this chapter. It includes Eun Ji's mother, Yoo Hyeong Jin and her mother, and Lee Min Chan's mother. They shared their happiness and worries with the viewers this week. Hyeong successfully recovered from her surgery and went back home as Min Chan's mother waits to meet her son after the heart transplant surgery. This chapter also features an emotional bonding between Min Chan's mother and Eun Ji's mother.

The third episode of this medical drama began by featuring the interactions between the doctors and patients of the Yulje Medical Center. This chapter then shifted its focus to the personal relationships of neurosurgeon Chae Song Hwa and her friends -- Ahn Jeong Won, Lee Ik Jun, Yang Seok Hyeong, and Kim Jun Wan. It also featured the return of cast member Choi Young Woo as senior surgeon Cheon Myeong Tae and the guest appearance of actor Lee Kyu Hyung as a patient's relative.

Love is in the air for Ahn Jeong Won and Jang Gyeo Ul

The senior pediatrician did not spend much time with his cute little patients this week. He spends most of his time with his friends, mother, and his lover Jang Gyeo Ul. Yes, the winter garden couple had to share a lot with the viewers in episode 3. Apart from enjoying a secret date, the senior resident and her boyfriend recollected an embarrassing moment.

The followers of this tvN medical drama also viewed them sharing an intimate moment. In this chapter, Jeong Won is least bothered about getting caught by his colleagues, but Gyeo Ul is worried about it. Episode 4 may not focus much on the romance between the senior pediatrician and the general surgeon.

Kim Jun Wan Struggles with his Long Distance Relationship

The cardiologist does not get to spend much time with his lover Lee Ik Sun. They interacted with each other through short video calls in between their busy schedules. Though the couple struggled with their long-distance relationship, they tried hard to make it work. But things took an unexpected turn towards the end of the episode. Ik Sun goes on a road trip with her friends and meets with an accident. Jun Wan hears about the incident from her friend.

According to the telephonic conversation between the characters, Ik Sun is badly injured, and she is under observation. K- drama fans will know more about the accident and Ik Sun's injury in the fourth episode that will air on July 8. The promo for next week hints at troubled moments for Jun Wan.

Watch the Trailer Below:

Family Comes First

This week, Jeong Won and Seok Hyeong were competing with each other to become the best son. Both of them spent quality time with their mothers and helped them relax. Meanwhile, Ik Jun struggled to find time for his son, Lee Woo Joo. The father-son duo shared an emotional moment with the fans.

But the most touching scene of this week was when a family of three decides to help each other in hard times. Ik Jun meets a seriously ill person who needs liver transplant surgery. The patient's son decided to donate his organ, and the surgeon helps them. The characters are likely to return in the next episode.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 will be back with episode 4 on Thursday, July 8, at 9 pm KST. Korean drama lovers across the globe can watch this chapter online on tvN or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel.