Prince Harry and Meghan made a major announcement on Thursday that understandably has upset the Queen mother.

Harry and Meghan have decided to quit as senior royals and will now work towards becoming financially independent.

It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement on their Instagram account without first discussing with other royal family members including Queen or Prince William.

Buckingham Palace reportedly is "disappointed" while the elders in the royal family were "hurt" by the announcement.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple wrote on Instagram.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

The Buckingham Palace in a statement that the discussions were still ongoing with the couple.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

There have been speculations for months now, especially, after the couple opened up about their struggles. Meghan confessed about the pressure she faced from media, as they were obsessed with her family and her son.

Harry also had shared his strained relationship with his elder brother William, Duke of Cambridge.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, had taken a six weeks holiday in Canada before they returned back to Britain.