Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming book 'Finding Freedom' has caused panic among the royal aides who fear that it would show the future king, Prince William, is a negative light. The book, currently being re-drafted, is scheduled to be launched in August.

Authored by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book titled 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family', is based on the interviews with over 100 people in the royal household. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan have also collaborated with the authors.

Aides Fear William Will Be Portrayed as a Baddie

Ever since the exit of the Harry and Meghan from the royal family, speculations have been rife about the role of Prince William and his wife Kate behind their departure. Several reports have indicated a rift between the two brothers and their respective wives.

Suspecting that Prince Williams will be projected as the bad guy in the Megxit saga, the aides fear the upcoming book might present him unsympathetic, unfeeling and unsupportive towards the Sussexes when they decided to split from the Royal Family.

Speaking to The Sun, sources said discussions are going on among the aides regarding the book being unfairly revealing only Harry and Meghan's side of the rift. "They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light. This sort of family spat shouldn't be out there in public," added the source.

Book Will Include Megxit Discussions Held at Sandringham in January

During an explosive TV interview in 1995, Princess Diana had spilled the beans on her marriage with Prince Charles. In one of the most damaging stunts for the royal family, Diana, while referring to Prince Charles infidelity with Camilla, said: "There were three of us in this marriage."

Fearing a similar kind of negative backlash for Prince Williams, the sources said that this shouldn't happen to future monarchs. "The book could be the most damaging thing to the Royal Family since Prince Diana's interview on Panorama with Martin Bashir. The concern is it will somehow paint him as an unfeeling baddie against kind and philanthropic Harry and Meghan. The aides are ­privately worried about it," the source told the outlet.

The book is also expected to shed light on the incident which took place at Sandringham in January. The Queen had gathered the royals to discuss the Megxit crisis when William arrived last and didn't stay around. Following the meeting, Harry and Meghan were asked to drop their HRH titles.

The Sun reported that the Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the book.