Police in the Thai capital Bangkok have found the body of a 58-year-old man with his genitals dismembered and a wound to the forehead. Kasem Boonyachon's body was found on Tuesday night while his daughter, suspected of the gruesome act, vanished from the scene, the police said. The woman, identified as Boonyada Chanchuang, was allegedly abused by her father since the age of 10.

Woman Was Caught on CCTV Camera Disposing of the Knife

According to the Bangkok Post, Boonyada was arrested on Wednesday after the police found her wandering the streets of Bangkok. Earlier, she was caught disposing of the bloody knife used to saw off her father's penis in a supermarket bin. CCTV footage was used to identify her.

"I slept well last night and I want those in the child prostitution business to be punished. Covering evidence turns good guys bad," Boonyada told reporters at the police station.

Boonyada's mother, Jearanai, disclosed that she split from Kasem years ago, but Boonyada stayed with him. When Boonyada was in the seventh grade, her father, who had temper issues, asked Jearanai to take care of their daughter. "He had a bad temper and this may have hurt her immensely," she said.

"When Boonyada finished Grade 9 her boyfriend's influence led her to drug use until her mind was broken and she never returned to a normal state. After growing up, Boonyada left her father to live on her own but no one knew where she lived," added the mother who said she was aware of her ex-husband abusing their daughter.

Woman to Undergo Mental Screening

Following her arrest, the woman, who was speaking incoherently, was admitted to the Srithanya Mental Hospital where the doctors confirmed that she was sane enough to face prosecution.

Jearanai told the police that her daughter had shown mental illness symptoms since 2017. Despite receiving treatment for a year, the symptoms resurfaced in April.

The Nation Thailand quoted Police Lieutenant Colonel Pornphraphaphon Sonso, one of the officers involved with the investigation as saying: "The police had a duty of care to the suspect as well as a responsibility to investigate the case."

Adding that they were unable to obtain any useful information from the 29-year-old, the investigators decided to send her to the institute to check her mental condition.

Boonyada has been transferred to the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute in the Thawi Watthana district of Bangkok for psychiatric evaluation, reported Thai Examiner. Meanwhile, Boonyada's step-father claimed that Kasem was killed by her boyfriend and she was mentally unstable.