ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" created ripples all over the world after Prince Harry made surprising revelations about the pains of being in constant limelight and the perils that pose for the mental health. But reports have said elder brother Prince William is not amused over Harry's opening up.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to be hoping that his brother and Meghan "are all right" after admitting in the interview that they were 'struggling'. NY Daily News reported that William was "furious" at Harry for the mental health angle the interview took on.

A palace source told BBC that William is not mad at his brother for the things he disclosed in the documentary, which included the admission that as brothers they both have "good days" and "bad days" and that "inevitably, stuff happens."

Meanwhile, The Scotsman reported that the royals have expressed displeasure over the comments. "There's no doubt (Queen Elizabeth) and other royals are very worried about the direction Harry and Meghan are taking and it's very serious," British royal family author Phil Dampier told the publication.

The Kensington Palace, however, has not released an official statement regarding the ITV documentary. The documentary took place during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of southern Africa earlier this October.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most scrutinized royal couples in history. Despite the controversies surrounding their relationship, the couple's natural chemistry and warm affection towards each other during public outings have drawn in many fans and spectators. In the new documentary, Meghan gave fans a behind-the-scenes insight on what life is like for they royal couple.

In the ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey", the Duchess of Sussex told host Tom Bradby that they hope one day fans will focus on the couple's love for one another. "I would hope that people, the world, will get to the point where they just see us as a couple who's in love, because I don't wake up every day and identify as being anything other than who I've always been," the 38-year-old former actress said in the interview.

To Meghan, her new title as a royal doesn't define who she is and her story with Harry. She told the host that she's simply just Meghan who "married this incredible man."

In the documentary, which is scheduled to air in the US this Wednesday, Meghan and Harry also commented on the massive media scrutiny on their relationship, saying that while they understand that part of their job means "putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff" they also admitted that a lot of these thing also hurt, particularly since majority of what was told is untrue.