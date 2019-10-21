Britain's Prince Harry has apparently acknowledged, for the first time, a rift with brother William. Tensions between the royal brothers have been fodder for the tabloid press for far too long. Much of the 'rift reports' so far focused on the impact Harry's marriage with Meghan Markle left on the royal household.

Though reams have been written about the widening fissures in the most widely followed royal house in the world, there has never been a line from Harry accepting the conflict. However, the startling revelation came in an interview Harry had with ITV's Tom Bradby as part of a new documentary on the royal couple that aired on Sunday.

Bradby had a straight question on the show: "There's been a lot of news in the press about rifts with your brother. How much of that is true?' And pat came the reply: "We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know he will always be there for me."

"We don't see each other as much as we used to as we are so busy," Harry goes on to say, but underscores that the brotherly bond between them remains strong."Part of this role, part of this job, this family, being under the pressure which it's under, inevitably stuff happens. But we are brothers. We will always be brothers."

Speculation over the royal rift had reached its zenith when Harry and Meghan Markle moved out of Kensington Palace in May. Also in February last year, the brothers had suggested that the alleged rift was more of an outcome of the delicately poised relationship between their wives, than about themselves.

Another inflection point in the ongoing squabbles in the royal household was when Harry and Meghan decided to launch their own Sussex Royal Foundation, in addition to the one which Harry and William have been heading.

The candid documentary also captured Meghan Markle sharing her share of distress being in the role and the family that she is in. At a point, she even said she was "existing, not living".