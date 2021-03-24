Prince Harry Lands First Job in Silicon Valley: What is His Role? How Much Will He be Paid?

Prince Harry has landed his first job after quitting the Royals. The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex has taken up a new role as the chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc, a Silicon Valley startup, the company announced on Tuesday. His photograph has also been prominently displayed on the firm's website alongside the words 'Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex'.

BetterUp's app — dubbed the life-coaching equivalent of Tinder — is used by corporate giants including Facebook and Google to improve the mental health of its staff. Understandably, Harry is likely to be paid a hefty salary, although not much is known about that as of now.

Welcome to Silicon Valley

On Tuesday, BetterUp's website listed Harry as part of its leadership team, describing him as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist." Besides, having a full say in "strategic" decisions, the prince, who had vowed not to cash in on his royal credentials, will become a public face for the business.

BetterUp was launched in 2013 and since then has grown coaching service that combines class coaching, AI technology, and behavior science experts to "deliver change at scale -improving individual resilience, adaptability, and effectiveness," according to the company's website. As of February, the company, which includes a network of more than 2,000 coaches, was valued at $1.73 billion.

As chief impact officer, Harry will have "input into initiatives including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health," according to a Wall Street Journal report.

That said, Harry has never had a corporate job, but appeared to have picked up the lingo in recent times. "I intend to help create impact in people's lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness and an all-round better life," he said on Tuesday.

Hefty Paycheck?

Prince Harry in all likelihood won't be managing employees or have direct reports, but is expected to spend time at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux told WSJ, and appear at meetings and special company events.

In a joint blog post published on the company's website, Harry said that he joined the company after finding working with a BetterUp coach "invaluable" and that he has also shared access to the company with his and Meghan Markle's entire Archewell team.

Harry, who has spoken openly about his own mental health issues and how he sought professional help to cope with the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, told the WSJ that he had been using BetterUp's app and a coach for several months.

He also joked that filling out the initial questionnaire while seeking the job was a "bit awkward" because being sixth in line to the throne was not covered. "I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice," he added.

Harry joins BetterUp just weeks after he and Meghan, gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey that detailed their decision to leave the UK and step back from senior roles in the British Royal Family.

That said, Harry's salary still is unknown. According to a report in the Daily Mail, industry insiders believe that he is likely to be given equity in the company, which is valued at up to $1.7 billion, despite never having worked in the corporate world. Moreover, similar roles at other Silicon Valley firms like Harry's can command seven figures.