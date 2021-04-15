PRINCE PHILIP's FUNERAL: Date, Time, Guests and How to Watch the Duke's Final Journey

Prince Philip's funeral takes place this Saturday but would be low-key affair according to Royal standards which could otherwise have been a sprawling, public commemoration had not there been the Covid-19 pandemic. The Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 last Friday, will be laid to rest in a ceremonial royal funeral, as befits his role as the Queen's consort, with close family making up the majority of guests.

The event will be televised but no public gathering will be allowed keeping in mind the coronavirus-related restrictions. Moreover, the plans for the funeral are in line with Philip's own wishes, and the occasion will recognize and celebrate his life and his more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth.

Late Afternoon Start

Prince Philip was said to have wanted little fuss at the service and he is not having a state funeral in line with his wishes. So, he will not lie in state and his body remains at rest within a private chapel in Windsor Castle.

His funeral arrangements are codenamed Forth Bridge, after the Scottish landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site. The funeral proceeding will being 3 pm in St George's Chapel, Windsor, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. There will be a minute-long silence as the service begins, as part of a week-long period of mourning currently being observed in the UK.

Due to the coronavirus measures only 30 people will be allowed to attend the final although around 800 people were set to be invited under planning that took place before the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not attend in order to free up a space for others.

Special Carriage

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover, which Philip was involved in the design of, flanked by military Pall Bearers, in a small Ceremonial Procession. The process will start from the State Entrance to St George's Chapel, for the Funeral Service.

Members of the Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburgh's Household will walk behind the coffin from the Quadrangle, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister.

Before the final procession starts, the coffin, accompanied by the Dean of Windsor and the Lord Chamberlain, will be moved to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle. The coffin will be moved by a Bearer Party found by The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The Dean and the Lord Chamberlain will then make their way to St. George's Chapel.

Final Honor

The Funeral Service will be attended by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family. The coffin, carried by a Bearer Party found by the Royal Marines, will be received at the top of the West Steps of St George's Chapel by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Prince Philip's Naval Cap and Sword will be placed on the coffin ahead of the service and His Royal Highness's Insignia will be laid on the Altar of the Chapel. At the conclusion of the service, His Royal Highness will be interred in the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel.

How and Where to Watch

The funeral will be broadcast on a number of British networks, including BBC, Sky, and ITN. BBC One will be broadcasting the service live on April 17 from 3 pm, and it can also be watched on iPlayer.

In the U.S., NBC News will carry the broadcast beginning at 9:30 am EST on both their network and their streaming service, NBC News Now. CNN will also air the funeral, beginning coverage at 9:00 am EST.

ITV is airing the funeral from 1.15 pm GMT until 4.30 pm GMT, while Sky News will be broadcasting rolling coverage through the day on both its TV station and YouTube channel.

You can also watch the funeral service on CBS and CBS News. CBS News will broadcast a live special report on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Gayle King, CBS This Morning co-host, will anchor the special report from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

For Canadian viewers, CTV News will begin live coverage of the funeral at 8:00 am EST. You can watch the funeral service on ET Live.