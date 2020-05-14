Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent ripples across the world announcing they're stepping down as royals and will leave the comforts of the Buckingham Palace for good and live somewhere far away from the privy eyes of the media and the hustle-bustle of everyday life.

The couple moved to Canada and headed to Los Angeles to make it big in Hollywood but the coronavirus crisis squashed all the dreams and the couple along with their little son Archie are homebound in the LA mansion.

A source close to Harry revealed that things have not gone down as planned and that's adding to his ever-growing frustrations and his life in the United States is lacking structure. Harry and Meghan are now living in an 18 million mansion reportedly owned by Tyler Perry, and the source opened to Vanity Fair saying that he's feeling homesick and lonely.

Harry misses his friends and family back in the UK

The source stated that not having something to do is adding to Harry's miseries and he's not in a position to even open up to his friends about what he feels but sure he misses all of them nonetheless. The source said to Vanity Fair, "He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now.''

However, the source added that everyone's life has turned upside down due to the coronavirus crisis and things will get better to Harry as everything settles down and its only a matter of time he gets his head straight. ''He doesn't have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn't have a job. So at the moment, he's a bit rudderless, but it won't always be like this, and he knows that."

What have Meghan and Harry done after leaving Buckingham Palace?

After Meghan and Harry stepped down as royals, the couple managed to bag a few Hollywood deals as Meghan made her first return to acting earlier this year with the narration of Disney's Elephant. The couple also announced their new not-for-profit organization in April titled Archewell but the launch of the charity foundation has been kept on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.