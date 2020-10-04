It has been almost ten months since the members of the British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announced that they were leaving the royalty to get a lesser glamorous life. But do they really want a private life?

The royal couple has been trying to be in the news ever since they moved from the UK. Even Meghan has been particularly active ahead of November presidential election, while Prince Harry urged US citizens to "reject hate speech" and vote in the US upcoming presidential election. There are also rumors that Meghan could run for the next election in 2024.

Last month, a friend of Markle told Vanity Fair that "she would seriously consider running for president" and added one of the reasons the Duchess of Sussex was so keen not to give up her American citizenship as she would have the option to get into the politics.

Recently in a report, Markle was addressed as the "C-list" American actress who spent her entire adult life "in search of a spotlight she now claims to disdain, thinks she has the grit, intellect, and real-world experience necessary for the top job."

Not Ignoring the Spotlight

In a recent video by Time magazine for the National Voter Registration Day, Markle and Prince Harry both talked about the upcoming election in the US. In the video, Markle said, "When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do, and you deserve to be heard."

In response, a Twitter user wrote, "Who are they talking to? They're a multi-millionaire British royal couple who seem to think it's their place (and that they have some special qualification) to tell Americans how they should vote."

The couple also has called for the end of "structural racism," In a piece written for London Evening Standard and they believe that it exists in the UK too. In addition, the couple wrote, "if you are white and British, the world you see often looks just like you" and noted the importance for young people of seeing role models and leaders with the same skin color as them.

They also warned that "for as long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of color" who won't be able to lead their lives with the same equality of opportunity as other white people. "And for as long as that continues, the untapped potential will never get to be realized," they added. The couple also wrote that history cannot be changed but "we can define our future as one that is inclusive, as one that is equal, and one that is colorful."

Even though there is nothing wrong if someone points out the problems of society and advises people about what needs to be done, when it comes to the royal couple it becomes a topic of hypocrisy as they claimed to leave the British royal family in search of "privacy", not publicity.

They are exactly doing the opposite. Markle recently offered a glimpse into her $14 million Santa Barbara home during a virtual conference in September end. The royal couple had agreed to be filmed for a Netflix series after signing a $144 million dollar deal with the streaming giant. Even though the couple said they are not filming a "reality show," as per a Netflix spokesperson the couple's denial was just 'splitting hairs'.

As reported, the streaming giant said that Markle and Harry are "very keen to highlight their worthy charity work and cameras will film them going from one good cause to another. For example, when they drop food off at food banks - a camera will be there to capture it." All that keeps them in news as ever.