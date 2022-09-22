Prince Harry and Meghan Fly Back to California after Queen's Funeral Without Any Truce With the Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have flown back to California after an extended mourning period for the death of Queen Elizabeth II in the UK, according to reports. However, Meghan, who had reportedly requested a one-to-one conversation with King Charles III during her stay in the UK, had to leave without meeting him.

Harry and Meghan were coincidentally in the UK when the Queen died, which prompted them to extend their stay till her funeral. Speculation was rife that Prince Harry and Prince William would take the Queen's death as an opportunity to end their ongoing feud. However, that doesn't seem to have happened as the royals didn't take any initiative following Meghan's request.

Back Home Without Reconciliation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew back to California on Tuesday night, a day after the Queen's funeral, according to Page Six. However, they left the UK without a peace deal with the royals although Meghan reportedly had made an effort to arrive at a truce.

The couple lives in Montecito with their children, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet, along with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. They moved to the coastal city after Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, infamously left their royal duties in 2020.

Many had expected a truce between the feuding brothers during their recent visit to England. However, that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon. It is not known what King Charles III did after receiving a request from Meghan for a meeting.

Neil Sean, a YouTuber has claimed that Meghan wanted to clear the air with the 73-year-old monarch. "It's a very brave move from Meghan herself," Sean said.

"Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan's self-belief, whatever you think," he added.

During their stay in the UK all eyes were on the Fab Four as they came together in public for the first time following the Queen's death.

Prince William, who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, thought the outing "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told People at the time.

All Is Not well

Harry and Meghan were at Buckingham Palace when the body of Queen Elizabeth arrived from Scotland, and on September 14, they attended a service at Westminster Hall along with other members of the royal family after Harry led his father, brother, and other family members in a procession through London.

Prince Harry also participated in a somber vigil beside the Queen's casket two days prior to the funeral along with his brother and their six cousins.

However, things looked different during the Queen's funeral, as Harry and Meghan were given a cold shoulder by William, Kate and even King Charles III.

According to body language expert and author Judi James, who spoke to Page Six, Markle looked to offer her husband "silent support" during the entire ordeal. "The best description of Meghan's body language at the funeral was 'understated,'" she said of the "Archetypes" podcast host.

"She seemed to offer a continuation of that silent support to her husband while sitting and walking with a look of dignity tinged with sadness."

James stated that Harry appeared equally heartbroken about the loss of his cherished grandmother, despite Markle being seen crying over the death of the queen.

"Walking beside, but a large distance apart from his brother, his puckered brows and rapid blinking suggested the onset of tears," noted James.

"When he watched the coffin being unloaded there was the sucking in of the lips, rocking from side to side and shoulder roll that he had performed before to suggest he was bracing himself emotionally."

The feud between the couple and royals started with Harry and Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey and the stalemate continues with Harry set to release his memoir and tell all book in the coming months.

"There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right," King said.

"Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen - are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be pushed apart? I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family."

Tina Brown, a former editor of the New Yorker and Vanity Fair, also commented on the situation, saying that Harry should forgo his book in order to win back the trust of his family. "This is an incredible moment to be used. The country loved that feeling of unity and seeing the brothers back together, it was a beautiful sight," Brown said.