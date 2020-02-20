When it comes to high-end family drama, nothing beats the British Royal family. In a new development post the dramatic 'Megxit' which saw Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle exiting the portals of the British royal clan, it has now been confirmed that Harry would remain sixth in the line of succession to the crown.

The confirmation laid to rest doubts about Harry's succession to the throne that arose after he and Meghan announced their step back as senior members of the royal family.

Despite the exit, Order of Precedence remains unchanged

Confirming that Harry's line of succession to the throne stays intact, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that Harry 'remains sixth in the line of succession'.

In a statement issued, the spokesperson said: "As the grandson of Her Majesty and second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's status in the Order of Precedence is unchanged."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally retain their 'HRH' styles, but they will not actively use them. They will continue to be known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as by their titles of The Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron and Baroness Kilkeel," read the statement further.

Prince Harry and Meghan to work on a new non-profit organisation

After they step back from the royal family, the couple chose Canada as their new home. However, even though Meghan did not return to UK post the couple's announcement, Harry was seen attending to the previous engagements in his homeland.

The statement said that the Duke and Duchess, who are splitting their time between the UK and Canada are set to focus establishing a new non-profit organisation. "In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively," the spokesperson stated.

In what is believed to be Harry and Meghan's last official appearance as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Commonwealth Day service to be held at Westminster Abbey on 9th March.

Apart from the British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II attending the event, the others who would be present include the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with senior members of the royal family.

The royal life for Prince Harry and Meghan ends on 31st March

According to the statement, the new arrangement agreed between Buckingham Palace and the estranged couple would come into effect from 31st March.

However, it has been revealed that the arrangement would be reviewed at the end of 12 months from the time it comes into force. "As there is no precedent for this new model of working and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussex have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties," read the statement.

Following the deadline set for the new agreement to come into effect, the couple would have to financially fend for themselves after they stop representing the British monarch. Also, the couple's office, which looked after their royal engagements, located in the Buckingham Palace would be shut down from 1st April.