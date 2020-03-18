Despite Prince Harry returning safely to his newly found home in Canada, speculations are rife that the Duke of Sussex might have been exposed to the fatal coronavirus during his whirlwind tour in the United Kingdom recently.

As a part of the aggressive steps to curb the spread of the fatal virus, Canada temporarily shut down its borders for foreign citizens, except the US, while requesting its citizens to avoid venturing outdoors. So far, Canada has reported more than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus including the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Is Harry safe from coronavirus?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with their eight months old son Archie are heeding to the government's precautions pertaining to COVID-19. However, recently the UK returned Prince Harry, during his 'farewell tour' met several people in London, which so far has reported more than 400 confirmed cases of the deadly virus. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be formally leaving the British Monarchy on March 31.

During his final tour as a working royal, Harry was present during the opening ceremony of the Silverstone Experience Centre held on March 6. Present there was Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, with whom Harry was seen hugging and shaking hands with during the function.

However, just two days ago on March 4, Hamilton attended the WE Day UK charity events where he rubbed shoulders with actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, First lady of Canada. Both of them have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A source close to the couple told People: "Like everyone, they are taking government advice, and if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly."

Queen to impose self- quarantine at Windsor Castle

Amidst the increasing threat of coronavirus, a global pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her social events including the garden parties scheduled in May and the annual Maundy Service at St George's Chapel.

In her bid to stay away from the public and impose a self-quarantine, the British Monarch will be moving to Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace.

An official statement from the Buckingham Palace read: "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen's diary. Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice."

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19 March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period," read the statement further.