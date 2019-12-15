In a fresh set of trouble for the disgraced Prince Andrew, a woman has claimed that he was used as bait by his 'close friend' and American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to lure her for a visit to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

Epstein's latest victim, 'Jane Doe' had filed a complaint with New York's southern district court in November. In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was 15 years old when Epstein raped her at his Zorro ranch compound in New Mexico, in 2004.

The unforgettable incident

Revealing about the sexual assault which started when Epstein's representatives met her on a drama club trip to New York. The victim alleged that she was taken to the paedophile's Manhattan-based townhouse where she was photographed by them and given an iPod.

Two weeks later Epstein raped her. Describing her ordeal as a 'vicious, prolonged sexual assault', Jane Doe said, "Epstein took my sexual innocence in front of a wall of framed photographs of him shaking hands and smiling with celebrities and world leaders. After, he wanted to talk with me about what had just been my first sexual experience and directed me to take time to myself that night to cry. He said that would be beneficial for my growth."

Few days later, Epstein's team members approached her with an offer to visit Little St James, an island purchased by Epstein in 1998, to meet Prince Andrew. However, fearing yet another sexual assault, she denied.

Prince was informed by Jane Doe's lawyer

As per The Sunday Times, the woman, who identifies herself as 'Jane Doe' had made the revelations public in a letter written by her attorney, Gloria Allred, to Prince Andrew, last week. In the letter, Allred wrote, "A central element of [Epstein's] predatory behaviour was to present himself as having connections to the world's most powerful people."

"In trying to persuade her [to go to the island], Mr Epstein's representative conveyed to Jane Doe 15 that Mr Epstein was close to you, that you would be among the guests and that she would have an opportunity to meet you. Your prestige and reputation were directly touted in his attempts to engage in further harm," Allred continued.

Epstein responsible for Prince Andrew's downfall

Representing five of Epstein's victims, Allred has requested Andrew to provide 'sworn testimony' to the federal agencies to help get justice for the sex offender's victims.

It was his closeness with the notorious sex-offender that brought the downfall of Prince Andrew. During his infamous BBC interview, Andrew had not shown any remorse for having close ties with the American paedophile. he had also denied claims made by Epstein's former sex slave Virginia Roberts, that he had sex with her when she was 17 years old.