In a rather embarrassing chain of events for the British Royal family, reports have emerged about disgraced Prince Andrew making American Supermodel Caprice Bourret sit on the Queen's throne during their date at Buckingham Palace.

The Throne Room houses the 'chair of the estate of the Queen', the coronation chairs of her late father King George VI, Queen Mary and Queen Victoria. Even though members of the royal family are allowed to invite their guests to the Palace, they are required to notify the Palace authorities before giving them a tour of the palace.

According to reports, after going on a couple of dates with the former royal, Caprice 'ghosted' Andrew as 'she didn't fancy him'.

Andrew was trying to woo Caprice

The troublesome incident was disclosed by a source close to Caprice during an interview with The Sun. Revealing about the incident, the source said that Andrew invited Caprice to the Palace twice.

"He took her to Buckingham Palace twice, and on one occasion she sat on the Queen's throne. She spotted a bowl she liked and asked Andrew if she could steal it and [mail] it to her mom. She claims that he let her, and her mom loved it!"

Andrew dated Caprice, a contestant on Dancing on Ice, briefly for two months in 2000, before he was accused of having sex with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts.

Caprice was not interested in Andrew, but the Royal family

While Caprice and the sacked Prince maintained a platonic relationship, the supermodel didn't fancy him. "She did think it a bit strange that he wanted to hang out as, from her side, there was no chance of a snog — she didn't fancy him."

"But as an American, she was thoroughly entertained at the notion he was a part of the Royal Family. Plus, all the secretive ­rendezvous, although unnecessary, were a great family dinner conversation point," the source revealed to The Sun. It was also revealed that Caprice was a bone of contention between Andrew and Prince Harry, who fancied her and had her calendar on his bedroom wall at Eton.

Caprice 'ghosted' Andrew as he was 'quite dry'

After going out on a couple of dates, including a movie outing, the couple eventually broke up after reports of their link-up emerged in the media.

"Caprice ghosted Andrew. She stopped returning his calls. He'd been nothing but a gentleman, but quite simply she didn't fancy him and ran for the hills when a newspaper article came out linking them — he wasn't her type and she found him quite dry," revealed the source. Originally from California, Caprice has set up her base in London.

Caprice, 48, previously dated Rod Stewart. Andrew met Caprice during a dinner party where they were seated on the same table. The source further revealed that Caprice had introduced Andrew to an American masseuse, Denise Martell, whom he reportedly dated for years.