PRIKIL: FNC Entertainment Announces Debut of its First-Ever Japanese Girl Group; Meet the Members

FNC Entertainment has announced the debut date for its first-ever Japanese girl group called PRIKIL. The group consists of five members within the age group of 13 to 15. They will release their first single in May, and it is titled, Somebody. The record label launched an official website in January. The firm also released concept photos and created social media pages on the same day.

.

The girl group members are Rin (13), Rinko (14), Nana (14), Yukino (14), and Uta (15). They are the winners of a Japanese survival competition show called Who is Princess? FNC Entertainment launched the program in October 2021 by collaborating with NTV of Japan. The record label partnered with the channel to form its girl group.

The show began with 15 contestants, and the five winners were selected in the finale that aired in January. All the members of PRIKIL are middle schoolers, and they are gearing up for their first-ever performance.

Here is Everything to Know About PRIKIL:

Introduction - FNC Entertainment introduced the five members of the group and announced its name on January 23, 2022. The official Twitter and Instagram pages for this J-pop band were created on the same day.

Group Name and Logo - The meaning of PRIKIL is Princesses who are here to kill the stage. The official logo was released through a short video in January. It begins with a group name in bold silver color, which bursts into a silver crown. Later, the logo and the name turn into a shimmering pink color.

Debut - The girl group will debut on May 4, 2022, with the release of their single, titled Somebody.

Meet the PRIKIL Members (via Kprofiles):

Rinko - She is the leader and main vocalist of the group. The singer was born on February 11, 2007, in Chiba, Japan. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She is specialized in singing high-pitched songs. She loves singing the song Joyful by Ikimonogakari at Karaoke and likes listening to the song Not the End by Rei Yasuda.

Rinko begins her day with a bottle of Yakult. Her favorite dish is Jagariko Salad. The singer is specialized in preparing delicious omelets and loves having different types of JagaRico flavored things. Her favorite color is white. The singer's favorite pastime is coloring sweets and things. She looks up to TWICE member Jihyo.

Rin - She is the sub-leader and the lead vocalist of the girl group. She is also the youngest member of PRIKIL. The singer was born in Fukuoka, Japan, on January 31, 2008, and her zodiac sign is also Aquarius. Her hobbies are listening to music, watching K-dramas, and making K-pop dance covers.

Rin loves listening to Keshi. Her favorite artist is HyunA. She likes singing Hanataba no Kawari ni Melody wo and My Boo by Shota Shimizu at Karaoke. The singer wanted to be a girl group member to make people smile. Her favorite quote is You live only once. The colors she likes the most are green and red.

Uta - She is the older member of the group and the sub-vocalist. Her nickname is U-Chan. She likes singing ballads at Karaoke. The singer was born in Osaka, Japan, on December 1, 2006, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She is specialized in piano and ballet. She can move her ears. Her favorite color is orange.

Uta decided to be a part of the girl group because she wanted to perform like BTS. Her favorite pastimes are reading, walking, and eating. She likes to have almost everything with mayonnaise. Her favorite food is sweet potatoes with mayonnaise. She likes listening to the song Hoshikuzu Venus by Aimer. The singer loves reading Thanatos no YÅ«waku by Mayo Hoshino.

Yukino - She is the lead dancer of the group, born in Kyoto, Japan, on March 12, 2007. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. She loves watching K-dramas. Other hobbies are reading, coloring, painting, and putting on make-up. Her favorite color is yellow. She believes it fits her better. One of her nicknames is Yukin because she usually forgets to add the letter O for Yukino.

Her favorite foods are chawanmushi and omelet rice prepared by her mother. She also enjoys spicy foods, like chili peppers. The singer believes that making sweets can change people's moods. Her favorite quote is continuation is power. She likes listening to the songs by Aespa and loves singing Blueberry Nights by Macaroni Empitsu at karaoke. K-pop groups ITZY and (G)I-DLE inspired her to be a part of the girl group.

Nana - She is the main dancer of the group. Her nickname is Nakaso. She was born in Tokyo, Japan, on June 6, 2007. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. She loves dancing. Nana is specialized in knitting. She loves watching K-drama. Her favorite color is black. Her favorite food is Udon. The girl group member loves listening to BTS songs and often sings the songs from the movie, Frozen, at Karaoke.

Nana decided to be a girl group member because of BTS. Her favorite quote is Not all blessed people will make their dreams come true.