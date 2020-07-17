Several reports out of the streets of Portland claim that President Donald Trump's Secret Police have been taking away peaceful protesters in unmarked cars to some undisclosed locations.

The Gestapo-style arrests being made on the streets where the "federal officers in camouflage but no agency identification or badges, driving unmarked non-government rental cars, are grabbing protesters off streets in Portland" has even rattled Governor Kate Brown.

The Oregon Governor is now accusing President Donald Trump of deploying federal officers to Portland to improve his flattening reelection prospects.

The usually soft-spoken Brown in an uncharacteristically harsh statement said that it was all a political theater as President has no concern for public safety.

"The president is failing to lead this nation. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government," Brown said.

Gov Brown's statement came just as acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf arrived in Portland. Wolf reportedly refused both Governor Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler who had requested him to withdraw federal officers from Portland.

"I offered @DHSgov support to help locally address the situation that's going on in Portland, and their only response was: please pack up and go home. That's just not going to happen on my watch," Wolf said.

Wolf added that "this seige" can end only if state and local take strict action against the violent mob that is keeping the city "under the seige" for the last 47 days.

President Trump's Secret Police is being accused of shooting a protester in the head with an impact munition. The shooting incident left Donavan LaBella, 26, seriously injured.

"A peaceful protester in Portland was shot in the head by one of Donald Trump's secret police. Now Trump and Chad Wolf are weaponizing the DHS as their own occupying army to provoke violence on the streets of my hometown because they think it plays well with right-wing media," U.S. Senator from Oregon, Ron Wyden said in a rather scathing tweet post.

While videos of unidentifiable federal agents in tactical gear arresting protesters have raised an alarm among the locals as the armed "secret police" are even arresting peaceful protesters.

There are speculations that the federal agents in tactical gears are from BORTAC (Border Patrol Tactical Unit) and US Marshals SOG units.