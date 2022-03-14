Ukraine War: Pregnant Woman Photographed Being Stretchered Out of Bombed Mariupol Maternity Hospital Dies with Baby [VIDEO]

A pregnant woman who was photographed being stretchered out of a bombed maternity hospital in Ukraine's Mariupol last week has died along with her baby. The unnamed woman was seen in videos and photographs yelling in pain after being seriously wounded in the bombing with her pelvis crushed.

According to reports, the woman cried in pain after she realized that she was losing her baby and prayed to doctors to kill her. Finally, she died along with her baby despite doctors trying their best to keep her alive. This once again shows the devastation of the war and how Russians have been mercilessly dropping bombs on civilians.

Tragic Death

The pregnant woman after being wounded in the bombing on a maternity hospital in Mariupol was evacuated and rushed to another nearby hospital. However, she had by that time realized that she was losing her baby. The doctors there labored to keep her alive but failed.

"Kill me now!" she yelled out to doctors as she realized she was losing her baby, according to medics, as reported by AP. According to the news agency, the woman's pelvis was crushed and her hip was detached, according to surgeon Timur Marin. The infant was delivered through caesarean section, but the surgeon stated it exhibited "no signs of life."

They then turned their attention to the mother. "More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother also yielded no results," Marin said on Saturday. "Both died."

Unfortunately, medics didn't have time in the commotion that followed Wednesday's bombing as they were busy evacuating the wounded patients. So, they couldn't learn the woman's name before her husband and father arrived to take her body away.

At the very least, they said, someone came to get her, so she wouldn't wind up in the mass graves being dug for many of Mariupol's dead.

"The first pregnant girl on the video/photo reports from the bombing site of the children's hospital number three in Mariupol (maternity hospital), which was carried on a stretcher, did not survive. And her unborn child did not survive," wrote VoA reporter Asya Dolina.

Innocent Victims of the War

The pregnant woman had become one of the symbols of Russia's hostilities son Ukrainian civilians. Her death once again shows how innocent lives are being lost, with thousands dead over the past 19 days.

Last Wednesday, following the massive bombing on the maternity hospital, the woman was seen rubbing her bloodied lower abdomen as rescuers rushed her through the rubble in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Her blanched face expressed her disbelief at what had just happened, the video and photographs show. She was in pain and had realized that she was losing her baby. It was one of the most heinous scenes of Russia's now 19-day-long war on Ukraine.

Ho9wever, Russia is still denying of bombing the hospital. Russian officials, accused of war crimes, stated that the maternity facility had been taken over by Ukrainian fanatics to serve as a base, and that no patients or medics were left inside. The photographs were labelled "false news" by Russia's ambassador to the United Nations and the Russian Embassy in London.

However, the embassy was slammed for spreading fake news and was even blocked by Twitter.

On the other hand, the woman, Marianna Podgurskaya, who the Russian embassy accused of faking the photographs by posing as a wounded patient, gave birth on Friday. Russian officials claimed she was an actor in a staged attack when images and video showed her walking down debris-strewn stairs while clutching a blanket over her pregnant form.

Podgurskaya, a blogger, gave birth to a girl the day after the airstrike and recounted Wednesday's incident while holding her infant Veronika.