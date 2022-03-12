Video Shows Elderly Ukrainian Couple Shooing at Armed Russian Soldiers from Their Property; Shots Fired in the Air

A video showing an elderly Ukrainian couple standing up to armed Russian soldiers who entered their property has surfaced on social media. The video, shot on the surveillance camera, was shared by the U.S Embassy Kyiv on Friday.

Calling the Ukrainian invasion a 'special military operation', Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the decision was made in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." He also claimed that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories.

Russian Soldiers Fire Shots in Air to Scare the Couple

The nearly two-minute long video shows three armed Russian soldiers in combat gear entering the couple's property by opening a blue colored gate.

Moving forward the soldiers draw their weapons as they move inside the property, possibly looking for Ukrainian soldiers. Dog barking can be heard in the background. Moments later, an elderly bald man wearing blue sweater and black pants emerges from the house and moved towards the armed soldiers while waving his fist in the air. He is quickly followed by a woman dressed in blue coat. The couple starts yelling at the soldiers, who in turn point their weapons at them.

As the couple refuses to back down, the infuriated soldier is seen firing a couple of shots in the air to scare them away. Soon another soldier joins the group while asking the couple to move back.

When the couple refuses to budge, the Russian soldiers turn back to leave the property. The couple is seen walking behind the armed group and quickly closing the gate when the leave.

Sharing the video, the embassy wrote, "Today we salute this elderly couple, who stood up to three Russian soldiers #UkrainianHeroes."

Social Media Lauds the Brave Couple

New York Post reported that the incident took place in Mykolayiv Oblast, about 80 miles east of Odessa in southern Ukraine. soon after the clip surfaced, social media user praised the couple for their stance against the armed soldiers.

"Russian soldiers, making a great impression on an elderly Ukrainian couple (and getting tossed out on their asses)," tweeted a user.

"Wow! These Russian soldiers broke through the fence at a home and went into the compound. Not sure why, but the elderly couple there pretty much pushed them back out of the gate the soldiers broke into. I love the strength and bravery of the Ukrainian people," wrote another user.

"It was good to see the Russian soldiers just peacefully walk out and not hurt the couple. I'm Russian and have served in the military. I can tell you most of these guys don't want to fight Putin's war. They don't want to hurt their Ukrainian bothers and sisters," explained another.