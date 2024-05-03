Pregnant Mother, Newborn Die at Mumbai Hospital After Doctors Perform C-Section Using Cellphone Torch

A pregnant mother and her baby have died after doctors at a hospital carried out a Caesarian delivery using a cellphone torch in the country's financial capital of Mumbai, which is run by India's richest civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Khusruddin Ansari, who is specially abled and does not have a leg, checked his 26-year-old wife Sahudun into the Sushma Swaraj maternity home for her delivery. The couple had been married only for 11 months.

Family Alleges Generator Wasn't Turned On Amid Power Outage

The family has alleged that power went out in the maternity home on Monday and the generator wasn't turned on for three hours. They said that even after they lost the mother and child, another delivery was carried out in the darkness.

Members of the family have been protesting outside the hospital for days and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally ordered an inquiry.

Doctors Performed C-Section Before Taking Family's Consent Saying Patient Suffered a 'Fit'

Mr Ansari's mother told NDTV, "My daughter-in-law was absolutely healthy and had been pregnant for nine months. All her reports were okay. They took her for the delivery at 7 am on April 29, kept her the whole day and, until 8 pm, we were told everything was fine. Doctors told us that the delivery would be normal. Then, when I went to meet her, I saw that she was covered in blood."

"They had made an incision and then came to get a signature saying she had suffered a fit and a C-section was needed. That's when the power went out and they did not send us to another hospital even after that. They took us to the operation theatre and did the delivery with the help of a phone torch. The child died and, when we cried, the doctor said the mother would survive. They referred us to Sion Hospital, but she had died by then. There was no oxygen available either," she alleged.

An inconsolable Mr Ansari has called for the doctors to be punished. "Just as I am suffering, the doctors and staff should suffer, they should be punished. The hospital should be closed," he said.

"I want justice. I earn a small amount and I am specially abled. I got married with great difficulty, my life has been ruined," he rued.

The family also showed photos and videos of another delivery being carried out in the same operation theatre with the help of a cellphone torch.

Inquiry Ordered Against Hospital

Former BMC councillor Jagruti Patil of the BJP said she has met the party candidate, Mihir Kotecha, from the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency - under which the hospital falls - and the BMC has finally taken action by setting up an inquiry.

"The condition of the hospital is bad. Such complaints have been made about this hospital earlier as well. Strict action will have to be taken," she said.