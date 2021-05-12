Pregnant Mom to Live Stream Baby's Birth on OnlyFans for $15,000, Offers to Sell Breastmilk

Instagram model Carla Bellucci, who is five months pregnant, revealed she's all set to live stream her baby's birth on the premium website OnlyFans for a price of $15,000 and will allow her followers to watch her give birth.

Bellucci is cashing in on her baby bump and making thousands of dollars per month by selling exclusive pictures and videos of her belly bump without clothes. She will be richer by a few more thousands with the upcoming new live stream feature in about four months from now.

The 39-year-old beauty stated she probably would receive lots of hate messages for her decision but revealed she would refuse to let trolls get the best of her as it's her body and her choice and will make the most out of it.

She revealed as an influencer, she knows how important it is in selling herself online in a crowded field and needs to make money as her body is her only asset that brings in finances.

Apart from allowing her delivery to be live-streamed, she revealed she would also sell her breastmilk for a premium price but has not come up with a rate yet and will only decide after her pregnancy.

Belluci is confident there would be many takers for her breastmilk and live stream and stated that her tips would also reach new heights for being different and giving out a new experience to followers.

''I have been offered $15,000 from one of my OnlyFans to live-stream my birth – and you know what, why not? I am going to give fans the chance to live-stream my birth for $15,000,'' she said to the DailyStar.

When asked if she's worried that her live stream would make her feel conscious while giving birth making it difficult for the hospital staff to do their work, she said, ''I am nervous about live-streaming my birth but at the end of the day it's a lot of money to refuse.''

Bellucci said she's living the best time on OnlyFans since the time she got pregnant as men knocked on her account in droves and said there's lots of demand for festishes on pregnant woman and she is delivering their kinks and making herself richer.

''So many men have fetishes for pregnant women. Men want to see my bump and they are excited about me growing,'' she summed it up to the DailyStar.